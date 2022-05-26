Unigestion Holding SA Invests $13.97 Million in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 89,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,971,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,423,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,260,000 after acquiring an additional 9,844 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 50,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 664.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 171,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,746,000 after acquiring an additional 149,043 shares in the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HLT stock traded up $6.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $138.47. 2,617,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,637,094. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.36. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.70 and a 52-week high of $167.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.46 and a beta of 1.16.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 76.75%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.08, for a total value of $432,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 3,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total transaction of $506,079.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,657 shares of company stock valued at $1,812,760 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.64.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

