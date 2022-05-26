Unigestion Holding SA Reduces Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Unigestion Holding SA decreased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 988,928 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 267,909 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises about 2.0% of Unigestion Holding SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Comcast were worth $49,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth $26,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.26.

In related news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.13. 24,419,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,738,740. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.72 and its 200-day moving average is $47.76. The company has a market cap of $200.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.97. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.47 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.84%.

Comcast Profile (Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.