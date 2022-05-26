Unigestion Holding SA Sells 23,587 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Unigestion Holding SA reduced its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 239,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,587 shares during the period. Dollar General makes up approximately 2.3% of Unigestion Holding SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $56,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Dollar General by 335.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DG traded up $26.79 on Thursday, hitting $222.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,162,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,195,207. The firm has a market cap of $50.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $183.25 and a 52-week high of $262.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.65%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DG shares. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Dollar General from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Dollar General to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Dollar General from $242.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.93.

In related news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $2,205,523.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,768,221.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,960.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

