Unigestion Holding SA Sells 38,488 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Unigestion Holding SA lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 162,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 38,488 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $9,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,687,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,732. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $53.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,449,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,791,164. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.47 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The company has a market capitalization of $302.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.29.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.70%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

