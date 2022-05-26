United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Receives $31.44 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.44.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded United States Steel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on United States Steel from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on United States Steel from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

X traded up $0.94 on Friday, hitting $25.57. 316,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,708,768. United States Steel has a 52 week low of $17.98 and a 52 week high of $39.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.24.

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.05. United States Steel had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 23.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United States Steel will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is currently 1.16%.

In other United States Steel news, VP James E. Bruno sold 71,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $2,191,121.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 10,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $360,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,343 shares of company stock worth $6,804,448 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 1st quarter valued at $523,000. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 1st quarter valued at $1,061,000. Delphia USA Inc. raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 38,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

