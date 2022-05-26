United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Sells $670,740.00 in Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.58, for a total transaction of $670,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,065.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of United Therapeutics stock traded down $3.61 on Thursday, hitting $224.78. The stock had a trading volume of 590,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,432. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $185.49 and a 200 day moving average of $192.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.64. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $158.38 and a twelve month high of $229.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 8.54 and a current ratio of 8.84.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $2.07. The firm had revenue of $461.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.02 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 38.87% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 16.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $322,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,945,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 511.6% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 10,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 1,012.0% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 22,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 20,332 shares during the period. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on UTHR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $248.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.78.

About United Therapeutics (Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.