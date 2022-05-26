Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.65-$1.72 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.12 billion-$1.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.13 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Uniti Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

NASDAQ UNIT traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,730,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,672,098. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.77. Uniti Group has a twelve month low of $10.13 and a twelve month high of $14.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.99.

Uniti Group ( NASDAQ:UNIT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.20). Uniti Group had a net margin of 16.32% and a negative return on equity of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Uniti Group will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is currently 82.19%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNIT. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 206,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,917,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 77,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

