Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Sets New 12-Month High at $58.25

Shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $58.25 and last traded at $58.10, with a volume of 2092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.35.

UTL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Unitil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $911.68 million, a PE ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.45.

Unitil ( NYSE:UTL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.35. Unitil had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $192.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Analysts forecast that Unitil Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.41%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTL. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in Unitil by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unitil by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 152,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,012,000 after purchasing an additional 9,595 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Unitil by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 15,948 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Unitil during the 4th quarter valued at about $672,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Unitil by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 6,576 shares during the period. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

