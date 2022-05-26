Unslashed Finance One Day Volume Reaches $9,750.00 (USF)

Unslashed Finance (USF) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. Unslashed Finance has a total market cap of $1.81 million and approximately $9,750.00 worth of Unslashed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unslashed Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0859 or 0.00000290 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Unslashed Finance has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 211.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,283.38 or 1.59675036 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 52.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00019785 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003374 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 397.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001345 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $148.14 or 0.00500268 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00031689 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Unslashed Finance’s total supply is 86,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,098,294 coins. Unslashed Finance’s official Twitter account is @UnslashedF

Unslashed Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unslashed Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unslashed Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unslashed Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

