Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) PT Lowered to $14.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Upland Software’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on UPLD. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Upland Software from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Upland Software from $58.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Upland Software from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upland Software from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Upland Software has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.22.

Shares of UPLD opened at $12.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.03. Upland Software has a twelve month low of $12.39 and a twelve month high of $42.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.98 million, a P/E ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 0.99.

Upland Software ( NASDAQ:UPLD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The company had revenue of $78.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.77 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 19.68% and a positive return on equity of 6.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Upland Software will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPLD. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in Upland Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,430,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Upland Software by 9,888.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 736,534 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,213,000 after purchasing an additional 729,160 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Upland Software by 34.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,025,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,666,000 after purchasing an additional 517,293 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upland Software in the 4th quarter valued at $7,643,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upland Software in the 1st quarter valued at $5,451,000. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

