Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Given New $35.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

URBN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Urban Outfitters from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Urban Outfitters in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered Urban Outfitters from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.71.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Shares of URBN opened at $20.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.43. Urban Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $17.81 and a fifty-two week high of $42.10.

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Urban Outfitters news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $133,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 15.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,529 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,643,000 after purchasing an additional 50,193 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the third quarter worth $388,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,313 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,031 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,555 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 6,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Outfitters (Get Rating)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.