USDX (USDX) Market Capitalization Hits $632,827.72

USDX (USDX) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. USDX has a total market capitalization of $632,827.72 and approximately $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, USDX has traded flat against the dollar. One USDX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.



USDX Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. The official website for USDX is usdx.cash. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. USDX’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

