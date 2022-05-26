Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,540 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $5,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VLO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $111.00 to $142.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $94.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.64.

Valero Energy stock opened at $127.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.78. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $131.69.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $38.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 13.69%. Valero Energy’s revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.73) EPS. Research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.33%.

About Valero Energy (Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.