Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,541 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.05% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $14,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,750,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,634,000. Johnson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,168,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,165,000 after purchasing an additional 187,365 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $181.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.51. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $173.93 and a 12 month high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.