Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. cut its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $561,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 19.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,976,000 after buying an additional 51,744 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 168.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 6,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,563,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter.

VAW opened at $183.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.62. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $171.56 and a 1-year high of $201.11.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

