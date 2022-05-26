Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Partners Capital Investment Group LLP

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP cut its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 61.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303,864 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $82,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39,252.0% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 393,484,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 392,484,673 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,745,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,001,581,000 after acquiring an additional 423,457 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,698,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,163,360,000 after buying an additional 348,752 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,724,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,118,617,000 after buying an additional 320,753 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,183,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,009,381,000 after buying an additional 1,812,910 shares during the period.

Shares of VOO stock traded up $7.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $372.46. 4,245,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,608,068. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $392.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $408.48. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.76 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

