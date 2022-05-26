Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Stock Position Lifted by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,783 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 38.4% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

VTEB stock opened at $50.31 on Thursday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.09 and a 12 month high of $55.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.87.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.