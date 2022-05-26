Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB) Trading 0.1% Higher

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $49.40 and last traded at $49.40. 842,067 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $49.35.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.67.

