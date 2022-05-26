Vanilla Network Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $5,296.00 (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (VNLA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 26th. One Vanilla Network coin can currently be purchased for $1.16 or 0.00003980 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vanilla Network has a total market cap of $655,100.18 and $5,296.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded down 6.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,793.36 or 0.68207639 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 57.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00029927 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003442 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001343 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.39 or 0.00511358 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 421.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00031770 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000284 BTC.

About Vanilla Network

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 799,909 coins and its circulating supply is 567,165 coins. The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . The official message board for Vanilla Network is medium.com/@mar_one1 . The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network

Buying and Selling Vanilla Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using US dollars.

