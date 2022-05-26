Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,980 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $10,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Veeva Systems by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,102,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $893,932,000 after buying an additional 35,451 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,484,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $634,690,000 after purchasing an additional 340,105 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Veeva Systems by 4.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,022,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,017,000 after acquiring an additional 93,779 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Veeva Systems by 154.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,145,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,242,000 after acquiring an additional 695,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Veeva Systems by 30.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 764,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,179,000 after acquiring an additional 179,687 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $161.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a PE ratio of 61.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $186.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.97. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.04 and a 12 month high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $485.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.98 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 23.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total transaction of $2,354,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total value of $4,142,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 442 shares in the company, valued at $91,555.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VEEV. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $237.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.44.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

