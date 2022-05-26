Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Receives $42.14 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.14.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $62.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Veracyte in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Veracyte from $95.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get Veracyte alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VCYT traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 620,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,161. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.52. Veracyte has a 1 year low of $14.85 and a 1 year high of $54.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.04 and a beta of 1.11.

Veracyte ( NASDAQ:VCYT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 19.22% and a negative return on equity of 4.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Veracyte will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veracyte news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 23,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $577,835.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VCYT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veracyte by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veracyte by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Veracyte by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 13,165 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veracyte by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,405,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $297,531,000 after purchasing an additional 34,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Veracyte by 600.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 163,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,597,000 after purchasing an additional 140,186 shares in the last quarter.

About Veracyte (Get Rating)

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.