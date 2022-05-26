Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Receives $6.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.67.

A number of research analysts have commented on VSTM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Verastem in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verastem in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Verastem in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSTM. BVF Inc. IL increased its stake in Verastem by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 14,977,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,130,000 after buying an additional 3,691,000 shares in the last quarter. BioImpact Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Verastem in the 3rd quarter worth $8,701,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Verastem by 176.8% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,393,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,093,000 after buying an additional 2,805,850 shares in the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Verastem in the 4th quarter worth $3,371,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Verastem by 190.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,684,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after buying an additional 1,103,806 shares in the last quarter. 73.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VSTM stock opened at $1.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.74. Verastem has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $4.94. The firm has a market cap of $231.09 million, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 0.88.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Verastem had a negative net margin of 2,007.44% and a negative return on equity of 84.99%. As a group, research analysts expect that Verastem will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verastem Company Profile

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

