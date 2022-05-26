Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $18.00-$21.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $14.70. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VRTV. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veritiv in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritiv from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 5th.

VRTV traded up $2.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $140.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,105. Veritiv has a 52 week low of $55.11 and a 52 week high of $158.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.03.

Veritiv ( NYSE:VRTV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $5.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $1.39. Veritiv had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 33.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Veritiv will post 18.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Veritiv news, Director Stephen E. Macadam acquired 1,600 shares of Veritiv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $126.53 per share, for a total transaction of $202,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTV. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Veritiv by 187.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,866,000 after acquiring an additional 62,270 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Veritiv by 8.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Veritiv by 116.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 8,632 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Veritiv by 17.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 155,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,897,000 after acquiring an additional 23,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Veritiv by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 70,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment provides custom and standard packaging solutions.

