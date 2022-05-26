Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Purchased by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 298.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,988 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,525,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 62,500 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,337,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 47,179 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,557,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,278 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

VRTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $258.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.10.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $270.44. The company had a trading volume of 26,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,728,636. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.74. The stock has a market cap of $69.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $176.36 and a 52-week high of $292.75.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.01). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 30.84%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total transaction of $75,058.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 327 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.55, for a total transaction of $88,142.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,346.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,012 shares of company stock worth $11,804,491 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.