Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) PT Lowered to GBX 480 at Berenberg Bank

Vesuvius (LON:VSVS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 600 ($7.55) to GBX 480 ($6.04) in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

VSVS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut shares of Vesuvius to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 485 ($6.10) to GBX 375 ($4.72) in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 475 ($5.98) price target on shares of Vesuvius in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vesuvius currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 464.83 ($5.85).

Get Vesuvius alerts:

Vesuvius stock opened at GBX 352.40 ($4.43) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £955.76 million and a PE ratio of 9.40. Vesuvius has a twelve month low of GBX 310 ($3.90) and a twelve month high of GBX 590 ($7.42). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 336.96 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 402.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.40.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.19) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This is an increase from Vesuvius’s previous dividend of $6.20. This represents a yield of 4.01%. Vesuvius’s payout ratio is 0.55%.

In other Vesuvius news, insider Guy Young sold 8,962 shares of Vesuvius stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 395 ($4.97), for a total transaction of £35,399.90 ($44,544.99).

About Vesuvius (Get Rating)

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vesuvius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vesuvius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.