Viacoin Trading Down 23.5% Over Last Week (VIA)

Viacoin (VIA) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 26th. Over the last seven days, Viacoin has traded down 23.5% against the dollar. One Viacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0578 or 0.00000196 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Viacoin has a market cap of $1.34 million and $5,031.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000267 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002657 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00016571 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.09 or 0.00217253 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006606 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002832 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000622 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000075 BTC.

VIA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

