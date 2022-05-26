Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.29.

VMEO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Vimeo from $36.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Vimeo from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vimeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Vimeo from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Vimeo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of VMEO stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,384,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,134,422. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.22. Vimeo has a one year low of $7.68 and a one year high of $52.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and a PE ratio of -16.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vimeo by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,925,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,558,000 after purchasing an additional 291,050 shares during the period. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN increased its position in shares of Vimeo by 252.3% during the first quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 11,296,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,200,000 after purchasing an additional 8,090,173 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,572,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,187,000. Finally, Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,117,000. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

