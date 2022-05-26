Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Trading 5% Higher

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.76 and last traded at $10.76. 564 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 56,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vinci Partners Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.15. The company has a quick ratio of 16.20, a current ratio of 16.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $602.07 million, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of -0.21.

Vinci Partners Investments ( NASDAQ:VINP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $18.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.18 million. Vinci Partners Investments had a net margin of 45.66% and a return on equity of 15.14%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. Vinci Partners Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.65%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VINP. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vinci Partners Investments by 27,543.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 110,172 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the third quarter worth about $158,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 36.6% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,608,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,996,000 after purchasing an additional 698,781 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 53.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,001,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,044,000 after purchasing an additional 349,329 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 14.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 21.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP)

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. Its portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients. The company also offers financial and strategic advisory services, focusing primarily on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions on the sell side or the buy side to entrepreneurs, corporate management teams, and/or boards of directors.

