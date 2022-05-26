Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Analysts expect Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.32) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Viracta Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.29). Viracta Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 28%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viracta Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.64) to ($1.15). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.41). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Viracta Therapeutics.

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.16.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VIRX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viracta Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

In other Viracta Therapeutics news, CEO Ivor Royston sold 14,635 shares of Viracta Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total transaction of $40,685.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,028 shares of company stock worth $58,458. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $375,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Viracta Therapeutics by 1,662.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 53,662 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viracta Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,085,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,723,000 after acquiring an additional 23,877 shares in the last quarter. 56.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VIRX traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.07. The company had a trading volume of 249 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 12.28 and a current ratio of 12.28. Viracta Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $13.08. The company has a market capitalization of $77.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.42.

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in developing drugs for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. Its lead product candidature includes Nana-val, in combination with nanatinostat and valganciclovir that is in Phase II clinical trial for Epstein-Barr virus-positive lymphoma; and open-label Phase 2 basket trial for the treatment of various relapsed/refractory Epstein-Barr virus-positive (EBV+) lymphoma, as well as an open-label Phase 1b/2 trial for the treatment of EBV+ recurrent or metastatic nasopharyngeal carcinoma and other EBV+ solid tumors.

