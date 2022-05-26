W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Purchased by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $7,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.62, for a total value of $238,446.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,715,955.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 1,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.24, for a total transaction of $882,003.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,473,539.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,762 shares of company stock valued at $7,252,245. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $469.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $496.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $493.92. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $391.16 and a 12-month high of $529.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.16 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 53.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 26.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 30.67%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $565.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $517.89.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

