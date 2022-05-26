Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Price Target Raised to €205.00

Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from €190.00 ($202.13) to €205.00 ($218.09) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

WKCMF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oddo Bhf upgraded Wacker Chemie from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. HSBC lowered Wacker Chemie from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Wacker Chemie from €164.00 ($174.47) to €160.00 ($170.21) in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Warburg Research raised Wacker Chemie to a buy rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Wacker Chemie from €145.00 ($154.26) to €157.00 ($167.02) in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wacker Chemie currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $182.33.

Wacker Chemie stock opened at $176.65 on Monday. Wacker Chemie has a 52-week low of $131.00 and a 52-week high of $196.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $173.14 and a 200-day moving average of $163.32.

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

