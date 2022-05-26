Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Walker & Dunlop worth $3,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after buying an additional 14,908 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 60,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,058,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 114,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,259,000 after buying an additional 11,732 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 492,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,326,000 after buying an additional 15,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 272,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,055,000 after buying an additional 3,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $191.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walker & Dunlop presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.50.

In related news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total transaction of $218,510.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 8.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WD stock opened at $101.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.17. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.60 and a 12 month high of $156.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 160.37 and a quick ratio of 160.37.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $319.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.72 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.30%.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

