Wells Fargo & Company Raises Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Price Target to $30.00

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

MNRL has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals to $32.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.17.

Shares of MNRL opened at $28.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.22 and its 200-day moving average is $23.72. Brigham Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $16.51 and a fifty-two week high of $29.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.55.

Brigham Minerals ( NYSE:MNRL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $47.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.23 million. Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 36.54% and a return on equity of 10.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Brigham Minerals will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Brigham Minerals’s previous None dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

In related news, Director Pbra, Llc sold 47,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $1,140,715.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 780,440 shares of company stock worth $19,456,167. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNRL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the first quarter worth $41,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Brigham Minerals by 153.6% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Brigham Minerals by 58.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. 68.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

