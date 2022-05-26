Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. lowered its position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 532,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,714,000 after purchasing an additional 105,520 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 20.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 31.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WERN stock opened at $40.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.34. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.29 and a fifty-two week high of $48.79. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.41.

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $764.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.09%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WERN shares. Susquehanna upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Stephens lowered Werner Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Werner Enterprises from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

