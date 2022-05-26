West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) is Navellier & Associates Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the quarter. West Pharmaceutical Services makes up approximately 2.9% of Navellier & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $20,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 167,783 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $78,693,000 after purchasing an additional 16,138 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 9.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 392,817 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $166,767,000 after purchasing an additional 34,070 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 9.0% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,410,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,297 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,768,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

In other news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 8,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total value of $2,979,467.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WST traded up $6.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $305.50. The company had a trading volume of 11,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,330. The stock has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $357.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $391.58. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $288.12 and a fifty-two week high of $475.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.92 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 30.33%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.00%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

