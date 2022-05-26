Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Trading 9.1% Higher

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) was up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.53 and last traded at $2.52. Approximately 33,077 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,243,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.31.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UP shares. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Wheels Up Experience from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Wheels Up Experience from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Wheels Up Experience from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wheels Up Experience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wheels Up Experience currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.56.

Get Wheels Up Experience alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.97 and a 200 day moving average of $3.75.

Wheels Up Experience ( NYSE:UP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $325.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.04 million. Equities analysts expect that Wheels Up Experience Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Delta Air Lines Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the fourth quarter worth $241,285,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 8,413.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,069,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,095,000 after buying an additional 7,974,399 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter worth $51,575,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 147.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,021,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,946,000 after buying an additional 4,777,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 815.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,075,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,552,000 after buying an additional 4,521,390 shares during the last quarter. 56.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wheels Up Experience Company Profile (NYSE:UP)

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services primarily in the United States. The company offers a suite of products and services, which include multi-tiered membership programs, on-demand flights across various private aircraft cabin categories, aircraft management, retail and wholesale charter, whole aircraft acquisitions and sales, corporate flight solutions, special missions, signature events and experiences, and commercial travel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wheels Up Experience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheels Up Experience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.