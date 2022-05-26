Whitefort Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 100,000 Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I (NASDAQ:DNAA)

Whitefort Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I (NASDAQ:DNAA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,000. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I accounts for approximately 0.8% of Whitefort Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,216,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $963,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,985,000. MYDA Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 281,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 797,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,934,000 after purchasing an additional 47,380 shares during the last quarter.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I stock remained flat at $$9.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,179. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $10.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.88.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the biotechnology industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

