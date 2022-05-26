Whitefort Capital Management LP Buys New Holdings in Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA)

Whitefort Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 960,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,877,000. Liberty Media Acquisition comprises about 7.9% of Whitefort Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Whitefort Capital Management LP owned 1.34% of Liberty Media Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition by 10.3% during the third quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,037,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,456,000 after acquiring an additional 96,534 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Liberty Media Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $302,000. Crescent Park Management L.P. purchased a new position in Liberty Media Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $321,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP grew its position in Liberty Media Acquisition by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 284,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after buying an additional 81,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P grew its position in Liberty Media Acquisition by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMACA traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.87. 43,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,565. Liberty Media Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $10.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.09.

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

