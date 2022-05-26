Whitefort Capital Management LP Takes $1.59 Million Position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III (NASDAQ:DNAC)

Whitefort Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III (NASDAQ:DNAC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 160,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,000. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III makes up 1.3% of Whitefort Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DNAC. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III in the 2nd quarter worth $80,304,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III in the 3rd quarter worth $3,920,000. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,134,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,113,000 after purchasing an additional 384,029 shares during the period. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III in the 4th quarter worth $1,485,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 359,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 109,981 shares during the period. 94.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DNAC traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $9.86. The company had a trading volume of 15,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,425. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $10.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.88 and its 200-day moving average is $9.87.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on searching for a target business operating in the biotechnology industry and within the organ space sub-sector.

