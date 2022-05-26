Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB (publ) Stock Scheduled to Split on Monday, May 30th (OTCMKTS:WIHLY)

Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:WIHLY – Get Rating)’s stock is going to split on the morning of Monday, May 30th. The 3-1 split was announced on Monday, May 30th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, May 30th.

WIHLY opened at $16.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.64. Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB has a 12-month low of $16.73 and a 12-month high of $16.73.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were issued a $0.4936 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th.

Separately, DNB Markets upgraded Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB (publ), a property company, owns, develops, rents, and manages commercial properties in the Öresund region, Sweden. The company's property portfolio includes office/retail, logistics/production, and projects and land in Malmö, Helsingborg, Lund, and Copenhagen. As of December 31, 2021, its property portfolio consisted of 299 properties with a total lettable area of approximately 2,143,000 square meters.

