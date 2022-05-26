William Wignall Purchases 2,000 Shares of Sangoma Technologies Co. (CVE:STC) Stock

Sangoma Technologies Co. (CVE:STC – Get Rating) Senior Officer William Wignall acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$10.86 per share, with a total value of C$21,720.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 279,332 shares in the company, valued at C$3,033,545.52.
William Wignall also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 20th, William Wignall acquired 1,000 shares of Sangoma Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$10.54 per share, with a total value of C$10,540.00.
Shares of CVE STC opened at C$3.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$531.28 million and a P/E ratio of 997.50. Sangoma Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of C$2.53 and a 1-year high of C$5.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.99 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.99.
Sangoma Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.
