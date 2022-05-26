Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Invests $153,000 in Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU – Get Rating) (TSE:AXR) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 87,750 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXU. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Alexco Resource by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,918,141 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $12,038,000 after buying an additional 967,393 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alexco Resource by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,124,691 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 281,936 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Alexco Resource by 654.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 125,511 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 108,877 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in shares of Alexco Resource by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 120,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alexco Resource in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. 26.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alexco Resource alerts:

AXU opened at $0.79 on Thursday. Alexco Resource Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $3.34. The company has a market capitalization of $128.18 million, a P/E ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 1.06.

Alexco Resource ( NYSEAMERICAN:AXU Get Rating ) (TSE:AXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 million. Alexco Resource had a negative net margin of 49.69% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. Equities analysts anticipate that Alexco Resource Corp. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AXU shares. TheStreet lowered Alexco Resource from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alexco Resource from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Alexco Resource Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, evaluation, development, and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 722 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, 1 quartz mining license and 50% of 3 quartz mining leases, 2 crown grants, and 6 fee simple lots and 7 surface leases located in Yukon Territory.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU – Get Rating) (TSE:AXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexco Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexco Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.