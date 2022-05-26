Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Sells 3,296 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. cut its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 76.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 990 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,296 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 750.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 119 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

VRTX stock opened at $270.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $69.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $176.36 and a 12 month high of $292.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $264.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.74.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.72, for a total value of $535,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,975. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 562 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.71, for a total transaction of $150,453.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,603,354.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,012 shares of company stock valued at $11,804,491 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VRTX shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $269.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.10.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

