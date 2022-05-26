Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Stake Lessened by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $3,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $314,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 7,783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 204,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,609,000 after buying an additional 13,286 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,549 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 509,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $86,114,000 after buying an additional 126,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $127.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.97. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.58 and a 1-year high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 73.38%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.07%.

WSM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $219.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “accumulate” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.63.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $312,315.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $3,040,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,030 shares of company stock worth $4,173,666 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

