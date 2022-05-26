Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,267 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 10,119 shares.The stock last traded at $195.75 and had previously closed at $193.24.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Winmark in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Winmark from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $214.75 and a 200 day moving average of $229.66. The company has a market cap of $681.01 million, a PE ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 0.79.

Winmark ( NASDAQ:WINA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.37 million during the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 124.12% and a net margin of 50.83%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.07%.

In related news, VP Leah A. Goff sold 1,561 shares of Winmark stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.26, for a total value of $351,630.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Winmark by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Winmark by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Winmark by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Winmark by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Winmark by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA)

Winmark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a franchisor of retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign used merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore, and Music Go Round brand names.

