Winpak (TSE:WPK) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $38.85

Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$38.85 and traded as high as C$42.69. Winpak shares last traded at C$41.94, with a volume of 62,229 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Winpak from C$51.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Winpak from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Get Winpak alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.67 billion and a PE ratio of 18.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$41.15 and its 200-day moving average is C$38.86. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Winpak ( TSE:WPK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$351.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$300.08 million. On average, analysts expect that Winpak Ltd. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Winpak’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.27%.

About Winpak (TSE:WPK)

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; barrier and non-barrier films, including shrink bags for printing, laminating, and bag making applications; and biaxially oriented nylon films for food packaging and industrial applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Winpak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winpak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.