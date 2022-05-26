WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ) Stock Price Down 0.6%

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $71.59 and last traded at $72.06. Approximately 47,811 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 119,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.48.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.07.

Get WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 132.2% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $776,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $366,000.

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree International Hedged Equity Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index. The WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index provides exposure to European equities while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations between the Euro and the United States dollar.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.