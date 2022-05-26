WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a drop of 69.6% from the April 30th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of HYZD stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,871. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.74. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $20.35 and a 12 month high of $23.01.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This is a positive change from WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HYZD. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 5.5% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 914,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,042,000 after acquiring an additional 47,329 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 90.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 787,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,259,000 after acquiring an additional 373,748 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 595,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,262,000 after acquiring an additional 146,191 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 40.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 593,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,185,000 after acquiring an additional 172,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $7,600,000.

