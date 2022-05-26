WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a drop of 69.6% from the April 30th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of HYZD stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,871. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.74. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $20.35 and a 12 month high of $23.01.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This is a positive change from WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%.
