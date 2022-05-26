Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02), RTT News reports. Workday had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 0.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:WDAY traded up $3.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $168.15. The company had a trading volume of 4,898,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,519,469. Workday has a 1-year low of $157.49 and a 1-year high of $307.81. The firm has a market cap of $42.04 billion, a PE ratio of 1,681.50 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $209.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

In other news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.07, for a total value of $594,049.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 10,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.13, for a total value of $2,253,282.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 134,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,442,533.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 256,453 shares of company stock valued at $60,374,855 over the last three months. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,346,000. Crow s Nest Holdings LP increased its position in shares of Workday by 369.4% during the first quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP now owns 284,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,222,000 after purchasing an additional 224,200 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 6.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,427,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $820,810,000 after purchasing an additional 201,605 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Workday by 37.2% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 606,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,194,000 after purchasing an additional 164,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Workday by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,152,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,910,149,000 after purchasing an additional 139,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their target price on Workday from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upgraded Workday to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Workday from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Workday from $312.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.59.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

