W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for W&T Offshore’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the highest is $0.47. W&T Offshore reported earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,550%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W&T Offshore will report full-year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $2.03. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.68 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow W&T Offshore.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $191.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.49 million. W&T Offshore had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 18.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of W&T Offshore in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

NYSE:WTI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.29. 3,068,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,336,835. The stock has a market capitalization of $899.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.29 and a beta of 2.22. W&T Offshore has a 52-week low of $2.64 and a 52-week high of $6.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.35.

In related news, insider Shahid Ghauri sold 116,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $523,849.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,744,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,703,000 after acquiring an additional 453,360 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in W&T Offshore by 259.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,832,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,098,000 after buying an additional 4,929,977 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in W&T Offshore by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,191,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,653,000 after buying an additional 429,419 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in W&T Offshore by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,360,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,837,000 after buying an additional 135,500 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in W&T Offshore by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,180,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,043,000 after buying an additional 278,610 shares during the period. 36.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had working interests in 43 fields in federal and state waters; and under lease approximately 606,000 gross acres, including approximately 419,000 gross acres on the Gulf of Mexico Shelf, as well as approximately 187,000 gross acres in the Gulf of Mexico deepwater.

